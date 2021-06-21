2018 Jaguar F-PACE

$47,991 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 2 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7345697

7345697 Stock #: F41N9N

F41N9N VIN: SADCM2FV9JA260087

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Narvik Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,266 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Supercharged Engine Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection Smart Device Remote Engine Start Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System w/11 Speakers -inc: subwoofer dynamic volume control and Bluetooth telephone connectivity and streaming

