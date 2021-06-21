Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

75,266 KM

$47,991

+ tax & licensing
$47,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S Local Lease Return

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S Local Lease Return

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$47,991

+ taxes & licensing

75,266KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7345697
  Stock #: F41N9N
  VIN: SADCM2FV9JA260087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,266 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 S trim! Fire up that supercharged engine! Looks killer with the matching black rims. And there are new tires too!
Now why would you buy from a real Jaguar dealer? Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low finance rates up to 72 months and extended warranty.

Loaded with great options but here are the highlights:

* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Lane Keep Assist
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Reverse Traffic Detection
* Satellite Radio
* In Control Apps

and so much more to talk about!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Supercharged Engine
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System w/11 Speakers -inc: subwoofer
dynamic volume control and Bluetooth telephone connectivity and streaming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

