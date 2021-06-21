2018 Jaguar F-PACE

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
2018 S trim! Fire up that supercharged engine! Looks killer with the matching black rims. And there are new tires too!
Now why would you buy from a real Jaguar dealer? Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low finance rates up to 72 months and extended warranty.
Loaded with great options but here are the highlights:
* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Lane Keep Assist
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Reverse Traffic Detection
* Satellite Radio
* In Control Apps
and so much more to talk about!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8