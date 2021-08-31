Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

70,584 KM

$54,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
Portfolio * Coming Soon *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

70,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7804062
  • Stock #: F4968P
  • VIN: SADCN2GX3JA238518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,584 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Portfolio is coming and the last one we had sold so fast the pictures never got done. Please call for details.
Jaguar got into the SUV party a little late, but it was so worth it because they did it right. Such style and features to stand out in the crowd.
Eligible for the Certified Pre Owned program that is a must to ask about.


Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low financing up to 72 months and extended warranty.

Shown with exterior stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example the wheels are darker and not the silver alloy as shown. However, scroll past the stock photos and there are several actual pictures showing the wheel and the interior.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

