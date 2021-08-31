2018 Jaguar F-PACE

+ taxes & licensing
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Rare Portfolio is coming and the last one we had sold so fast the pictures never got done. Please call for details.
Jaguar got into the SUV party a little late, but it was so worth it because they did it right. Such style and features to stand out in the crowd.
Eligible for the Certified Pre Owned program that is a must to ask about.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low financing up to 72 months and extended warranty.
Shown with exterior stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example the wheels are darker and not the silver alloy as shown. However, scroll past the stock photos and there are several actual pictures showing the wheel and the interior.
