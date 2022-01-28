$52,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
Prestige * Off Lease *
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$52,991
- Listing ID: 8268009
- Stock #: F4E62T
- VIN: SADCK2GX5JA239470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,366 KM
Vehicle Description
And eligible for the awesome Jaguar Certified Pre Owned program that only a real dealer can offer! The only SUV with the leaper!
Features include:
* In Control Apps
* Rear Park Assist Camera
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Lane Departure Warning
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Adaptive LED Head Lamps
* 10 Way Heated Power Front Seats
* Meridian Sound System
and so much more!
So why buy from a real Jaguar dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the silver alloy wheels in the stock photos is not the same as the actual alloy, it is a different style. However, if one was to scroll past the stock photos there may just be several pictures of the actual vehicle, including what the wheels look like.
Vehicle Features
