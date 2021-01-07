2018 Jaguar XE

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Temporary spare tire Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Apps

