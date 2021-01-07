Menu
2018 Jaguar XE

25,682 KM

$37,991

+ tax & licensing
$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Jaguar XE

2018 Jaguar XE

Prestige A Real Jaguar Dealer

2018 Jaguar XE

Prestige A Real Jaguar Dealer

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

25,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6542472
  Stock #: F3TBNJ
  VIN: SAJAK4EVXJCP17372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TBNJ
  • Mileage 25,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Can offer the optional Certified Program. Meaning 1.9% finance rates up to 72 months. Meaning 6 year 160,000 km factory warranty from original in service date of June 29, 2017.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Let us talk about features on this local lease return with a clean Car Fax! Has the Vision Assist Package which is loaded with goodies such as Adaptive Headlamps-Blind Spot Monitor-Lane Departure Warning. There is the Heated Steering Wheel-the In Control Apps-the Heated and Cooled Front Seats-the Heated Rear Seats and the list keeps going.

And this is our only one! And please remember only a Jaguar dealer can activate the In Control Apps- non Jaguar dealer cannot do it

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Apps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

