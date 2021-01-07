2018 Jaguar XE

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
Can offer the optional Certified Program. Meaning 1.9% finance rates up to 72 months. Meaning 6 year 160,000 km factory warranty from original in service date of June 29, 2017.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Let us talk about features on this local lease return with a clean Car Fax! Has the Vision Assist Package which is loaded with goodies such as Adaptive Headlamps-Blind Spot Monitor-Lane Departure Warning. There is the Heated Steering Wheel-the In Control Apps-the Heated and Cooled Front Seats-the Heated Rear Seats and the list keeps going.
And this is our only one! And please remember only a Jaguar dealer can activate the In Control Apps- non Jaguar dealer cannot do it
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8