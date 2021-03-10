2018 Jaguar XE

+ taxes & licensing
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
In off lease from Jaguar Canada. Bonus: there is a set of Michelin X Ice winter tires (in storage) AND a set of new all season tires! Ask about Certified option.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with 1.9% finance up to 72 months and extended warranty.
Features include Navigation, Heated Front Seats, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Heated Windscreen with heated washer jets, Rear Park Assist Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, and of course the In Control Apps so even millenials can drive a Jaguar!
