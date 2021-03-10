Menu
2018 Jaguar XE

48,861 KM

$34,991

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Prestige Sold Two XE Last Week!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

48,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6729494
  Stock #: F3UG1R
  VIN: SAJAK4FX7JCP18950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Latte
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UG1R
  • Mileage 48,861 KM

Vehicle Description

In off lease from Jaguar Canada. Bonus: there is a set of Michelin X Ice winter tires (in storage) AND a set of new all season tires! Ask about Certified option.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with 1.9% finance up to 72 months and extended warranty.

Features include Navigation, Heated Front Seats, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Heated Windscreen with heated washer jets, Rear Park Assist Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, and of course the In Control Apps so even millenials can drive a Jaguar!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 6-Spoke (Style 6006)

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

