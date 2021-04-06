2018 Jaguar XE

+ taxes & licensing
This is a Jaguar Canada lease return and clean Car Fax of course! As noted we have added new tires and new front and rear brakes!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
AND only a real Jaguar dealer can offer the Certified Pre Owned Program with extension of factory warranty and low finance rates up to 72 months! Non Jaguar dealers often offer third party warranties and we advise caution. Also, please note non Jaguar dealers cannot assist with In Control Apps so again we advise caution.
Features and style are of course what defines a Jaguar, this is a very sharp looking sporty sedan and with All Wheel Drive for year round driving. In fact it is snowing as I write this! In April!
Heated Steering Wheel. Navigation. Power Moonroof. Heated Front Seats. Push Button Start. Lane Departure Warning. Blind Spot Information System. Rear Park Assist Camera. Heated Windscreen and Washer Jets and of course so much more to discuss.
