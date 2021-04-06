2018 Jaguar XE

$34,991 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 1 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6872514

6872514 Stock #: F3V9NG

F3V9NG VIN: SAJAK4FX9JCP35846

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Narvik Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3V9NG

Mileage 38,115 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 6-Spoke (Style 6006)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.