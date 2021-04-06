Menu
2018 Jaguar XE

38,115 KM

Details Description Features

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Jaguar XE

2018 Jaguar XE

Prestige New Tires! New Brakes!

2018 Jaguar XE

Prestige New Tires! New Brakes!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

38,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6872514
  Stock #: F3V9NG
  VIN: SAJAK4FX9JCP35846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3V9NG
  • Mileage 38,115 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a Jaguar Canada lease return and clean Car Fax of course! As noted we have added new tires and new front and rear brakes!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

AND only a real Jaguar dealer can offer the Certified Pre Owned Program with extension of factory warranty and low finance rates up to 72 months! Non Jaguar dealers often offer third party warranties and we advise caution. Also, please note non Jaguar dealers cannot assist with In Control Apps so again we advise caution.

Features and style are of course what defines a Jaguar, this is a very sharp looking sporty sedan and with All Wheel Drive for year round driving. In fact it is snowing as I write this! In April!

Heated Steering Wheel. Navigation. Power Moonroof. Heated Front Seats. Push Button Start. Lane Departure Warning. Blind Spot Information System. Rear Park Assist Camera. Heated Windscreen and Washer Jets and of course so much more to discuss.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 6-Spoke (Style 6006)

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

