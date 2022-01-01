Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jaguar XE

40,153 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar XE

2018 Jaguar XE

Portfolio * Coming Soon *

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar XE

Portfolio * Coming Soon *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8087617
  2. 8087617
  3. 8087617
  4. 8087617
  5. 8087617
  6. 8087617
Contact Seller

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

40,153KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8087617
  • Stock #: F4C2F6
  • VIN: SAJAL4GX1JCP40048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Lt Oyseter
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,153 KM

Vehicle Description

So excited to see this local lease come back, this is the only Jaguar sedan we have to offer. Eligible for awesome Certified program as well
We call these the 3 Series Slayer. Jaguar heritage and yet unreal sporty appearance. The Car Fax is clean, please check our free link.
Here are some of the highlight features:

* Touch Navigation
* Heated Windshield and Washer Jets
* In Control Apps
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Blind Spot Monitor
* Meridian Sound System
and so much more!


Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual car. Please call for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
3.42 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
63 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 225/40R19 Front & 255/35R19 Rear AS
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
ashtray
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Keyless Entry
Power Locks
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Power
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Audio-MP3 Player
Engine-4 Cyl
Parking Aid Sensor
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Mirrors-Power Folding
Engine-Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 32,725 KM
$43,991 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar XE Portf...
 40,153 KM
$36,991 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 41,791 KM
$49,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory