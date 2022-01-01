2018 Jaguar XE

$36,991 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 1 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony/Lt Oyseter

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 40,153 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Block Heater 3.42 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 63 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Aluminum Spare Wheel Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Tires: 225/40R19 Front & 255/35R19 Rear AS Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer ashtray Rear centre armrest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints InControl PROTECT Tracker System Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Safety Traction Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Keyless Entry Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Additional Features Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Power Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Steering-Power Transmission-Auto Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power Audio-MP3 Player Engine-4 Cyl Parking Aid Sensor Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Mirrors-Power Folding Engine-Turbocharged

