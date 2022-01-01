2018 Jaguar XE

So excited to see this local lease come back, this is the only Jaguar sedan we have to offer. Eligible for awesome Certified program as well
We call these the 3 Series Slayer. Jaguar heritage and yet unreal sporty appearance. The Car Fax is clean, please check our free link.
Here are some of the highlight features:
* Touch Navigation
* Heated Windshield and Washer Jets
* In Control Apps
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Blind Spot Monitor
* Meridian Sound System
and so much more!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual car. Please call for details.