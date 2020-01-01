Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,270KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4433055
  • Stock #: 19786A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX1JD504791
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Jeep Cherokee has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.* Drive Your Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Leather Plus in Luxury with These Packages*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auxiliary Switch Bank Module, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Heated Steering Wheel, 3.517 Axle Ratio, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Front Ventilated Seats, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit, Power Liftgate, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a reliable Cherokee today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • 3.517 Axle Ratio
  • Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
  • BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
  • Requires Subscription
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

