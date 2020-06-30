2018 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input All Terrain Front Tire All Terrain Rear Tire

