2018 Jeep Cherokee

26,833 KM

Details

$34,536

+ tax & licensing
$34,536

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  • Listing ID: 5337353
  • Stock #: F38N2U
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX5JD500307

$34,536

+ taxes & licensing

26,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,833 KM

Vehicle Description

No Reported Accidents!
Power Tailgate
Backup Camera
Panoramic Moonroof
Leather Seats
Voice Recognition
Bluetooth Capability
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

