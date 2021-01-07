Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Cherokee

44,730 KM

Details Description

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

204-284-6650

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk *4x4 V6 Panoramic sunroof Leather*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk *4x4 V6 Panoramic sunroof Leather*

Location

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2

204-284-6650

  1. 6445222
  2. 6445222
Contact Seller

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

44,730KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6445222
  • Stock #: WM034A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX1JD591821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # WM034A
  • Mileage 44,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Not a base Trailhawk here! This super clean local trade is loaded with fantastic features / options, check out some of them on the list below: Nappa leatherfaced front heated and vented bucket seats Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start Power liftgate Windshield wiper deicer Heated steering wheel Remote start system 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine 700amp maintenancefree battery CommandView dualpane panoramic sunroof Uconnect 3C GPS NAV with 8.4inch display & Rear view camera 17x7.5inch Black aluminum wheels Trailer Tow Group: Heavyduty engine cooling Trailer tow wiring harness 4 and 7pin wiring harness Class III hitch receiver Come test drive it @ 300 Pembina HWY!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 85,674 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 32,805 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 40,561 KM
$31,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-6650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory