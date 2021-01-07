2018 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
204-284-6650
300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2
204-284-6650
+ taxes & licensing
Not a base Trailhawk here! This super clean local trade is loaded with fantastic features / options, check out some of them on the list below: Nappa leatherfaced front heated and vented bucket seats Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start Power liftgate Windshield wiper deicer Heated steering wheel Remote start system 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine 700amp maintenancefree battery CommandView dualpane panoramic sunroof Uconnect 3C GPS NAV with 8.4inch display & Rear view camera 17x7.5inch Black aluminum wheels Trailer Tow Group: Heavyduty engine cooling Trailer tow wiring harness 4 and 7pin wiring harness Class III hitch receiver Come test drive it @ 300 Pembina HWY!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
