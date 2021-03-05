2018 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
204-284-6650
300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2
+ taxes & licensing
Warning! This isn't a base Trailhawk! With the original price tag of $47,955, this local trade Cherokee has lots of special features / options, check out the list below: Nappa leatherfaced front heated & vented seats CommandView dualpane panoramic sunroof Uconnect GPS NAV with 8.4inch display 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start Power 8way adjustable driver seat Power 4way driver lumbar adjust Power liftgate Exterior mirrors with supplemental turn signals Exterior mirrors with courtesy lamps Exterior mirrors with memory settings Radio, driver seat & mirrors with memory settings Heated exterior mirrors Windshield wiper deicer Heated steering wheel Remote start system SafetyTec Group: BlindSpot Monitoring & Rear CrossPath Detection Technology Group: Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking Advanced Brake Assist Rainsensing windshield wipers Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist Automatic high beam headlamp control Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop Trailer Tow Group: Heavyduty engine cooling Trailer tow wiring harness 4 and 7pin wiring harness Class III hitch receiver 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with ESS 700amp maintenancefree battery
