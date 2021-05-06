Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

85,761 KM

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk w/Leather *1 Owner-Local Trade*

85,761KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7062575
  • Stock #: 253931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,761 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll be the envy of your neighbors when they see this sinister all black 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4x4 parked in your driveway in Trail Rated Trailhawk trim! You get a long list of popular features including: heated AND ventilated Nappa leather seating, heated steering wheel, remote starter, 17 inch black rims and the powerful 3.2L V6 power train. Plus as an added bonus, this gorgeous SUV includes a brand new set of BF Goodrich All Terrain tires!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

