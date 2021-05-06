2018 Jeep Cherokee

$27,000 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 7 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7062575

7062575 Stock #: 253931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 85,761 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.517 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM OFF-ROAD TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD) BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Powe...

