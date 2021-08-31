Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

50,212 KM

$34,997

+ tax & licensing
$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk* 4x4/Navigation/Remote Starter/SXM

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk* 4x4/Navigation/Remote Starter/SXM

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$34,997

+ taxes & licensing

50,212KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7740420
  Stock #: 25174
  VIN: 1C4PJMBB2JD545497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25174
  • Mileage 50,212 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. New Jeep MSRP $43,625 * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS * 4x4, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER Come and see this ''BEAUTIFUL'' & ''WELL PUT TOGETHER'' 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk! Equipped with options such as 4x4, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER and more! Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and Dealer Rater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

