2018 Jeep Cherokee

94,068 KM

Details Description Features

$32,994

+ tax & licensing
$32,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$32,994

+ taxes & licensing

94,068KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8263980
  • Stock #: F4DYX8
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX3JD500368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,068 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic 4WD Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat

Black Leather, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Paint w/Decal
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" touch screen display
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4.083 Axle Ratio
Off-Road Suspension
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
1000# Maximum Payload
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
tilt steering
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

