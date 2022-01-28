$32,994+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Leather Plus
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$32,994
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8263980
- Stock #: F4DYX8
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX3JD500368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 94,068 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic 4WD Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Black Leather, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Vehicle Features
