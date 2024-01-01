Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>*** 4x4 JAZZ BLUE PEARL JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4 *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** LEATHER INTERIOR, 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, UCONNECT!! *** </strong>Adventure await with unmatched style and performance! Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 Jeep compass limited 4x4. Perfectly blending rugged capability with refined luxury, this SUV is designed for those who crave offroad adventure and sophistication! This Jeep offers features such as <strong>HEATED SEATS</strong>......<strong>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</strong>......<strong>SUNROOF</strong>......<strong>LEATHER INTERIOR</strong>......<strong>8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN</strong>......Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist......Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System......Blind-Spot Monitoring & Rear Criss-Path Detection......<strong>NAVIGATION</strong>......Select-Terrain System......<strong>REMOTE START</strong>......Reverse Camera......Keyless Entern Go......<strong>UCONNECT</strong>......SiriusXM......WiFi Hotspot......<strong>DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE</strong>......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Bucket Seats w/ Perforated Inserts......Rear Centre Folding Seat w/ Cupholders......LED Taillamps......<strong>2.4L I4 </strong>Engine......Automatic Transmission......<strong>18 INCH ALLOY RIMS </strong>w/ <strong>MAJORIS TIRES</strong>!!<br /><br />This vehicle comes with the original Manual and only <strong>104,000 KILOMETERS</strong>!! On sale for only <strong>$24,999.00, </strong>Financing and Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2018 Jeep Compass

104,000 KM

Details Description

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited - Htd Lthr Seats & Wheel, Rmt Start, Navi!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited - Htd Lthr Seats & Wheel, Rmt Start, Navi!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11427614
  2. 11427614
  3. 11427614
  4. 11427614
  5. 11427614
  6. 11427614
  7. 11427614
  8. 11427614
  9. 11427614
  10. 11427614
  11. 11427614
  12. 11427614
  13. 11427614
  14. 11427614
  15. 11427614
  16. 11427614
  17. 11427614
  18. 11427614
  19. 11427614
  20. 11427614
  21. 11427614
  22. 11427614
  23. 11427614
  24. 11427614
  25. 11427614
  26. 11427614
  27. 11427614
  28. 11427614
  29. 11427614
  30. 11427614
  31. 11427614
  32. 11427614
  33. 11427614
  34. 11427614
  35. 11427614
  36. 11427614
  37. 11427614
  38. 11427614
  39. 11427614
  40. 11427614
  41. 11427614
  42. 11427614
  43. 11427614
  44. 11427614
  45. 11427614
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,000KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB3JT417270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour JAZZ BLUE PEARL COAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10255WAV
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 4x4 JAZZ BLUE PEARL JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4 *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** LEATHER INTERIOR, 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, UCONNECT!! *** Adventure await with unmatched style and performance! Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 Jeep compass limited 4x4. Perfectly blending rugged capability with refined luxury, this SUV is designed for those who crave offroad adventure and sophistication! This Jeep offers features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......SUNROOF......LEATHER INTERIOR......8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist......Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System......Blind-Spot Monitoring & Rear Criss-Path Detection......NAVIGATION......Select-Terrain System......REMOTE START......Reverse Camera......Keyless Enter'n Go......UCONNECT......SiriusXM......WiFi Hotspot......DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Bucket Seats w/ Perforated Inserts......Rear Centre Folding Seat w/ Cupholders......LED Taillamps......2.4L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ MAJORIS TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with the original Manual and only 104,000 KILOMETERS!! On sale for only $24,999.00, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid - Sunroof, Htd Lthr, Navi, Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid - Sunroof, Htd Lthr, Navi, Remote Start 131,000 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA LOADED AWD Ultimate w/ Orange Colour Pack!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai KONA LOADED AWD Ultimate w/ Orange Colour Pack!! 102,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE - Htd Leather, Rmt Start, 8.0in Touchscreen for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Fusion SE - Htd Leather, Rmt Start, 8.0in Touchscreen 93,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass