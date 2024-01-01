$24,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited - Htd Lthr Seats & Wheel, Rmt Start, Navi!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,000KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB3JT417270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour JAZZ BLUE PEARL COAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10255WAV
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 4x4 JAZZ BLUE PEARL JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4 *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** LEATHER INTERIOR, 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, UCONNECT!! *** Adventure await with unmatched style and performance! Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 Jeep compass limited 4x4. Perfectly blending rugged capability with refined luxury, this SUV is designed for those who crave offroad adventure and sophistication! This Jeep offers features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......SUNROOF......LEATHER INTERIOR......8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist......Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System......Blind-Spot Monitoring & Rear Criss-Path Detection......NAVIGATION......Select-Terrain System......REMOTE START......Reverse Camera......Keyless Enter'n Go......UCONNECT......SiriusXM......WiFi Hotspot......DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Bucket Seats w/ Perforated Inserts......Rear Centre Folding Seat w/ Cupholders......LED Taillamps......2.4L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ MAJORIS TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with the original Manual and only 104,000 KILOMETERS!! On sale for only $24,999.00, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
