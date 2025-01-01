$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JT282985
- Mileage 196,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Compass North – 4x4
VIN: 3C4NJDBB1JT282985
Mileage: 196,850 km
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder Gasoline
Drivetrain: 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Exterior Color: Red
Interior Color: Black
Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
In-House & Bank Financing Available
A bold SUV with rugged capability and modern comfort, the 2018 Jeep Compass North is designed for both urban driving and off-road adventures. Loaded with features, this red beauty is ready to take on the road, no matter the season or terrain.
🚗 Performance & Capability:
2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Efficient yet powerful for daily driving or weekend trips
4-Wheel Drive (4WD) – Take on any terrain with confidence
Automatic Transmission – Smooth and responsive handling
🌟 High-Value Options:
Back-Up Camera – Helps you reverse and park safely
Navigation System – Get to your destination with built-in GPS
Panoramic Roof + Sunroof – Brings in light and air for an open feel
Heated Driver & Passenger Seats – Stay warm during cold Canadian winters
Remote Start – Start your vehicle from a distance, perfect for cold mornings
Power Liftgate – Easy access to the cargo area
Satellite Radio (SiriusXM) – Stay entertained on the road
OnStar Connectivity – Safety and assistance at your fingertips
HD Radio – Enhanced audio experience
🛋️ Interior Comfort & Convenience:
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Windows & Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Rear Defogger
🔒 Safety & Security:
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Dual Front & Side Airbags
Electric Mirrors
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Power Mirrors
Spoiler for added visibility and style
Whether you’re navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path, the 2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4 delivers comfort, utility, and trusted Jeep performance.
📍 Visit The Car Guy Inc. today to view this vehicle in person or ask about financing options tailored to your needs!
204-255-1297