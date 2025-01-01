Menu
<p class= data-start=177 data-end=470><strong data-start=177 data-end=210>2018 Jeep Compass North – 4x4</strong><br data-start=210 data-end=213 /><strong data-start=213 data-end=221>VIN:</strong> 3C4NJDBB1JT282985<br data-start=239 data-end=242 /><strong data-start=242 data-end=254>Mileage:</strong> 196,850 km<br data-start=265 data-end=268 /><strong data-start=268 data-end=285>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br data-start=295 data-end=298 /><strong data-start=298 data-end=309>Engine:</strong> 2.4L 4-Cylinder Gasoline<br data-start=334 data-end=337 /><strong data-start=337 data-end=352>Drivetrain:</strong> 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)<br data-start=372 data-end=375 /><strong data-start=375 data-end=394>Exterior Color:</strong> Red<br data-start=398 data-end=401 /><strong data-start=401 data-end=420>Interior Color:</strong> Black</p><p class= data-start=177 data-end=470>Address: 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB<br data-start=426 data-end=429 /><strong data-start=429 data-end=468>In-House & Bank Financing Available</strong></p><p class= data-start=472 data-end=718>A bold SUV with rugged capability and modern comfort, the <strong data-start=530 data-end=557>2018 Jeep Compass North</strong> is designed for both urban driving and off-road adventures. Loaded with features, this red beauty is ready to take on the road, no matter the season or terrain.</p><hr class= data-start=720 data-end=723 /><p class= data-start=725 data-end=759><strong data-start=725 data-end=757>🚗 Performance & Capability:</strong></p><ul data-start=760 data-end=980><li class= data-start=760 data-end=850><p class= data-start=762 data-end=850><strong data-start=762 data-end=788>2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – Efficient yet powerful for daily driving or weekend trips</p></li><li class= data-start=851 data-end=916><p class= data-start=853 data-end=916><strong data-start=853 data-end=876>4-Wheel Drive (4WD)</strong> – Take on any terrain with confidence</p></li><li class= data-start=917 data-end=980><p class= data-start=919 data-end=980><strong data-start=919 data-end=945>Automatic Transmission</strong> – Smooth and responsive handling</p></li></ul><hr class= data-start=982 data-end=985 /><p class= data-start=987 data-end=1015><strong data-start=987 data-end=1013>🌟 High-Value Options:</strong></p><ul data-start=1016 data-end=1623><li class= data-start=1016 data-end=1074><p class= data-start=1018 data-end=1074><strong data-start=1018 data-end=1036>Back-Up Camera</strong> – Helps you reverse and park safely</p></li><li class= data-start=1075 data-end=1144><p class= data-start=1077 data-end=1144><strong data-start=1077 data-end=1098>Navigation System</strong> – Get to your destination with built-in GPS</p></li><li class= data-start=1145 data-end=1220><p class= data-start=1147 data-end=1220><strong data-start=1147 data-end=1175>Panoramic Roof + Sunroof</strong> – Brings in light and air for an open feel</p></li><li class= data-start=1221 data-end=1301><p class= data-start=1223 data-end=1301><strong data-start=1223 data-end=1258>Heated Driver & Passenger Seats</strong> – Stay warm during cold Canadian winters</p></li><li class= data-start=1302 data-end=1386><p class= data-start=1304 data-end=1386><strong data-start=1304 data-end=1320>Remote Start</strong> – Start your vehicle from a distance, perfect for cold mornings</p></li><li class= data-start=1387 data-end=1441><p class= data-start=1389 data-end=1441><strong data-start=1389 data-end=1407>Power Liftgate</strong> – Easy access to the cargo area</p></li><li class= data-start=1442 data-end=1507><p class= data-start=1444 data-end=1507><strong data-start=1444 data-end=1474>Satellite Radio (SiriusXM)</strong> – Stay entertained on the road</p></li><li class= data-start=1508 data-end=1578><p class= data-start=1510 data-end=1578><strong data-start=1510 data-end=1533>OnStar Connectivity</strong> – Safety and assistance at your fingertips</p></li><li class= data-start=1579 data-end=1623><p class= data-start=1581 data-end=1623><strong data-start=1581 data-end=1593>HD Radio</strong> – Enhanced audio experience</p></li></ul><hr class= data-start=1625 data-end=1628 /><p class= data-start=1630 data-end=1671><strong data-start=1630 data-end=1669>🛋️ Interior Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=1672 data-end=1846><li class= data-start=1672 data-end=1693><p class= data-start=1674 data-end=1693>Power Driver Seat</p></li><li class= data-start=1694 data-end=1716><p class= data-start=1696 data-end=1716>Cloth Bucket Seats</p></li><li class= data-start=1717 data-end=1746><p class= data-start=1719 data-end=1746>Adjustable Steering Wheel</p></li><li class= data-start=1747 data-end=1772><p class= data-start=1749 data-end=1772>Power Windows & Locks</p></li><li class= data-start=1773 data-end=1793><p class= data-start=1775 data-end=1793>Air Conditioning</p></li><li class= data-start=1794 data-end=1812><p class= data-start=1796 data-end=1812>Cruise Control</p></li><li class= data-start=1813 data-end=1828><p class= data-start=1815 data-end=1828>AM/FM Radio</p></li><li class= data-start=1829 data-end=1846><p class= data-start=1831 data-end=1846>Rear Defogger</p></li></ul><hr class= data-start=1848 data-end=1851 /><p class= data-start=1853 data-end=1880><strong data-start=1853 data-end=1878>🔒 Safety & Security:</strong></p><ul data-start=1881 data-end=2106><li class= data-start=1881 data-end=1915><p class= data-start=1883 data-end=1915>Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)</p></li><li class= data-start=1916 data-end=1945><p class= data-start=1918 data-end=1945>Dual Front & Side Airbags</p></li><li class= data-start=1946 data-end=1966><p class= data-start=1948 data-end=1966>Electric Mirrors</p></li><li class= data-start=1967 data-end=1981><p class= data-start=1969 data-end=1981>Fog Lights</p></li><li class= data-start=1982 data-end=2002><p class= data-start=1984 data-end=2002>Traction Control</p></li><li class= data-start=2003 data-end=2045><p class= data-start=2005 data-end=2045>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p></li><li class= data-start=2046 data-end=2063><p class= data-start=2048 data-end=2063>Power Mirrors</p></li><li class= data-start=2064 data-end=2106><p class= data-start=2066 data-end=2106>Spoiler for added visibility and style</p></li></ul><hr class= data-start=2108 data-end=2111 /><p class= data-start=2113 data-end=2278>Whether you’re navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path, the <strong data-start=2188 data-end=2219>2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4</strong> delivers comfort, utility, and trusted Jeep performance.</p><p class= data-start=2280 data-end=2401>📍 <strong data-start=2283 data-end=2309>Visit The Car Guy Inc.</strong> today to view this vehicle in person or ask about financing options tailored to your needs!</p>

