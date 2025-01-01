$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,629KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB1JT175884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 129,629 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4.334 Final Drive Ratio, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, 6 Speakers, 8.4 Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, BeatsAudio Premium Sound System, Black Roof, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Interior Group, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Faced Seats w/Ombre Mesh Cloth, Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation Group, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 27E, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Roof rack: rails only, Safety & Security Group, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Black Alum w/Polished Pockets, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Spitfire Orange Clearcoat 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4WD I4 9-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* In addition to its size, stance, and proportions, the Compass has attracted many owners with its promise of superior all-weather and off-road capability. Solid on-road characteristics round out the package, and the tech inside is all fairly easy to use and learn. Source: autoTRADER.ca
4WD, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4.334 Final Drive Ratio, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, 6 Speakers, 8.4 Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, BeatsAudio Premium Sound System, Black Roof, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Interior Group, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Faced Seats w/Ombre Mesh Cloth, Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation Group, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 27E, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Roof rack: rails only, Safety & Security Group, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Black Alum w/Polished Pockets, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Spitfire Orange Clearcoat 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4WD I4 9-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* In addition to its size, stance, and proportions, the Compass has attracted many owners with its promise of superior all-weather and off-road capability. Solid on-road characteristics round out the package, and the tech inside is all fairly easy to use and learn. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
Spitfire Orange
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
Requires Subscription
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display HD Radio 8.4 Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 7.3 L DEVCT NA PFI V8 ENGINE 68,528 KM $57,483 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SE 38,274 KM $28,577 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 129,629 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Call Dealer
204-284-XXXX(click to show)
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2018 Jeep Compass