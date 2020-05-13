+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Beneath the distinctive design and fluid lines of the exterior lies authentic Jeep brand capability with an urban, upscale attitude. This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This low mileage SUV has just 27,759 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Compass's trim level is Sport. This versatile Jeep Compass Sport is an outstanding value. It comes standard with a Uconnect infotainment system with a five-inch display, Bluetooth, and an audio aux jack, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
