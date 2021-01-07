Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

59,144 KM

Details Description Features

$25,488

$25,488 + tax & licensing
$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk* 4x4/Leather/Navigation/REMOTE STARTER

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk* 4x4/Leather/Navigation/REMOTE STARTER

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$25,488

$25,488 + taxes & licensing

59,144KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6598407
  Stock #: 24799
  VIN: 3C4NJDDB8JT155454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24799
  • Mileage 59,144 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Jeep Compass Trailhawk for only $24,488****** *New Jeep Compass Trailhawk MSRP $42,490 * BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY * FULLY LOADED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, REVERSE CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REMOTE STARTER Experience the capability and enjoy the great features in this 2018 Jeep Trailhawk. Well equipped with options such as navigation system, 4 wheel drive, keyless entry, Apple CarPlay and Google android auto capable, heated leather seats, satellite radio, bluetooth, 9 speed automatic transmission, air conditioning, cruise control and more. On sale for $25,488 cash, or JUST $24,488 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Navigation System

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
