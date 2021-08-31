Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

77,201 KM

Details Description Features

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited | Panorama Sunroof | Beats By Dre Sound |

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited | Panorama Sunroof | Beats By Dre Sound |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

77,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7762566
  • Stock #: F48DNK
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB5JT298640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RHINO
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F48DNK
  • Mileage 77,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum w/Grey Pockets
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

