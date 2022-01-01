2018 Jeep Compass

$29,500 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 7 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8137690

8137690 Stock #: 22033

22033 VIN: 3C4NJDBB5JT145810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Diamond Black Crystal Pearl]

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22033

Mileage 81,772 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.