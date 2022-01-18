Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

12,258 KM

$26,997

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Sport* Bluetooth/Keyless Start/Only 12,258 km

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

  • Listing ID: 8150686
  • Stock #: 25343
  • VIN: 3C4NJCAB3JT117998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,258 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, ONLY 12,258 km * BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS START, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX REPORT, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see the ''COMPACT but SPACIOUS'' 2018 Jeep Compass sport. Equipped with BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS START, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

