2018 Jeep Compass

49,583 KM

Details Description Features

$25,992

+ tax & licensing
$25,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

North Apple CarPlay, Nav, Heated steering/seats

2018 Jeep Compass

North Apple CarPlay, Nav, Heated steering/seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$25,992

+ taxes & licensing

49,583KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8393637
  Stock #: F4FFEJ
  VIN: 3C4NJCBB8JT408012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,583 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2018 Jeep Compass North Apple CarPlay, Nav, Heated steering/seats I4 6-Speed Aisin Automatic FWD Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

11 Speaker AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, A/C w/Dual-Zone Auto Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Front Heated Seats, Google Android Auto, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Remote Start System, Speed control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Colour Roof
Tires: 225/55R18 BSW AS
Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 18" x 7" Gloss Black Aluminum
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
926# Maximum Payload
3.502 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
GVWR: 1,995 kgs (4,400 lbs)
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

