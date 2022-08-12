2018 Jeep Compass

$29,124 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 5 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8978389

8978389 Stock #: F4P7DD

F4P7DD VIN: 3C4NJDBB4JT145846

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Redline Pearl

Interior Colour Ski Grey/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4P7DD

Mileage 95,553 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Colour Roof Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Urethane Shift Knob Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 51 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS 3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO Stop-Start Dual Battery System GVWR: 2,086 kgs (4,600 lbs) 420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

