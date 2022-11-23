$30,980+ tax & licensing
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
204-500-1389
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
58,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9386638
- Stock #: 22439A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Laser Blue Pearl
BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
Requires Subscription
SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Trav...
