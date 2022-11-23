2018 Jeep Compass

$30,980 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 9 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9386638

Stock #: 22439A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,999 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors BLACK Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Laser Blue Pearl BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust ADVANCED SAFETY & LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist Requires Subscription SAFETY & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Security Alarm Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Trav...

