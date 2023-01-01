$28,974+ tax & licensing
204-889-3700
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk HTD Steering | Pano Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$28,974
- Listing ID: 9618730
- Stock #: F4WTWF
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB8JT155454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,817 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2.4L I4 9-Speed Automatic 4WD White Clearcoat
Key Features:
- Navigation
- Parking Sensors
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Backup Camera
- Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Panoramic Moonroof
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.
Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!
Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025
Vehicle Features
