2018 Jeep Compass

90,817 KM

Details Description Features

$28,974

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk HTD Steering | Pano Moonroof

Trailhawk HTD Steering | Pano Moonroof

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

90,817KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9618730
  • Stock #: F4WTWF
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB8JT155454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4WTWF
  • Mileage 90,817 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2.4L I4 9-Speed Automatic 4WD White Clearcoat
Key Features:
- Navigation
- Parking Sensors
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Backup Camera
- Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Panoramic Moonroof


Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Roof
Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Coloured Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black Alum w/Polished Pockets
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Floor mats
Front air conditioning
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Off-Road Suspension
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
4 Skid Plates
4.334 Final Drive Ratio
GVWR: 2,131 kgs (4,700 lbs)
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

