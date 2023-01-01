Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

76,000 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited w/ Sunroof, Nav, Htd Seats Front & Rear

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited w/ Sunroof, Nav, Htd Seats Front & Rear

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10138344
  Stock #: SCV8745
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG1JC443548

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # SCV8745
  Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING! *** FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFT GATE!! *** APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, WIFI CONNECTIVITY! *** Super clean Grand Cherokee Limited in beautiful Bright White w/ the chrome appearance package. Not your 'average' Limited... optioned up with NAVIGATION......POWER SUNROOF......8.4 INCH TOUCH SCREEN...... POWER LIFT GATE......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......Front Heated Seats......Heated Second Row Seats......Heated Steering Wheel......POWER HEATED MIRRORS w/ MEMORY......8 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS w/ DRIVER MEMORY......Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control.....PARKVIEW REAR BACKUP CAMERA.....Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System......Keyless Entry.....Factory Remote Start.....Satellite Radio......6 Speaker Stereo System......Premium Fog Lamps.....Chrome Appearance Package......LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS......Leather wrapped Shift Knob......TINTED WINDOWS......Cargo Area Cover......FACTORY INSTALLED ROOF RAILS......Gun Metal Interior Accents......Select Terrain 4X4 / 4WD System......HILL DESCENT CONTROL......Rain Brake Support......Electronic Start Stop......Eco Mode......Trailer Sway Control......8-Speed Automatic Transmission......3.6L Pentastar V6...... Factory 20 Inch Wheels!!

This Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited comes with all Original Books & Manuals, two Keys & Fobs, and fitted with Jeep floor mats. Now sale priced at $39,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty options available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

