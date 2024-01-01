Menu
*** 4X4 VELVET RED PEARL JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED *** SUNROOF, HEATED & VENTED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START *** LEATHER INTERIOR, UCONNECT, NAVIGATION, 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN!! *** Whether youre towing a boat, hauling gear, or simply loading up on groceries, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 has you covered! Crafted for those who seek unparalleled comfort on city streets and unbeatable capability on rugged trails, this vehicle will get you to your final destination! This vehicle is loaded with many luxurious features such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......VENTED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Second Row Heated Seats......Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Bucket Seats......8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......UConnect......SiriusXM......NAVIGATION......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......9 Amplified Speakers w/ Subwoofer......Bluetooth Connectivity......Digital Vehicle Information Display......TRAILER TOW GROUP IV (4- and 7- Pin Wiring Harness, Class IV Hitch Receiver)......Keyless EnterN Go......Push-Button Start......Reverse Camera......Select-Terrain System......Foldable Centre Rear Seat Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......WiFi Hotspot......3.6L V6 Engine......Automatic......20 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ BRIDGESTONE TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with the original Owners Manual and only 99,000 KILOMETERS!! On sale now for only $30,799.00, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

99,000 KM

$30,799

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Limited - Sunroof, Htd & Vented Lthr, Rmt Start!

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Limited - Sunroof, Htd & Vented Lthr, Rmt Start!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$30,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,000KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG3JC510490

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearlcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10045WAVA
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

*** 4X4 VELVET RED PEARL JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED *** SUNROOF, HEATED & VENTED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START *** LEATHER INTERIOR, UCONNECT, NAVIGATION, 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN!! *** Whether you're towing a boat, hauling gear, or simply loading up on groceries, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 has you covered! Crafted for those who seek unparalleled comfort on city streets and unbeatable capability on rugged trails, this vehicle will get you to your final destination! This vehicle is loaded with many luxurious features such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......VENTED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Second Row Heated Seats......Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Bucket Seats......8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......UConnect......SiriusXM......NAVIGATION......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......9 Amplified Speakers w/ Subwoofer......Bluetooth Connectivity......Digital Vehicle Information Display......TRAILER TOW GROUP IV (4- and 7- Pin Wiring Harness, Class IV Hitch Receiver)......Keyless Enter'N Go......Push-Button Start......Reverse Camera......Select-Terrain System......Foldable Centre Rear Seat Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......WiFi Hotspot......3.6L V6 Engine......Automatic......20 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ BRIDGESTONE TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 99,000 KILOMETERS!! On sale now for only $30,799.00, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Velvet Red Pearlcoat
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
GVWR: 6 500 LBS (STD)
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto Dim Exterior Passenger Mirror
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
Requires Subscription
LT FROST BEIGE/BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4\" Display Automatic Headlamp Leveling System...
WHEELS: 20\" X 8.0\" TECH GRAY ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$30,799

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee