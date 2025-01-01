Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Details

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sterling Edition

12898235

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sterling Edition

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG9JC167541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Diamond Black Crystal Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Light Grey/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25303
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee