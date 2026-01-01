Menu
This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is a stylish and reliable SUV thats ready for your next adventure. No accidents or claims, clean original with no rust or damage. Spacious interior, powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, features heated leather seats & steering, navigation, backup camera and all the features you/ve come to expect in a Limited Grand Cherokee. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic ride! #JeepGrandCherokee #SUV #AdventureReady

Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

161,686 KM

Details Description Features

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
161,686KM
VIN 1C4RJFBGXJC304003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2722
  • Mileage 161,686 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is a stylish and reliable SUV that's ready for your next adventure. No accidents or claims, clean original with no rust or damage. Spacious interior, powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, features heated leather seats & steering, navigation, backup camera and all the features you/ve come to expect in a Limited Grand Cherokee. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic ride! #JeepGrandCherokee #SUV #AdventureReady


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

