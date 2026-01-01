$18,500+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited 4dr 4x2 Automatic
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited 4dr 4x2 Automatic
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2722
- Mileage 161,686 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is a stylish and reliable SUV that's ready for your next adventure. No accidents or claims, clean original with no rust or damage. Spacious interior, powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, features heated leather seats & steering, navigation, backup camera and all the features you/ve come to expect in a Limited Grand Cherokee. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fantastic ride! #JeepGrandCherokee #SUV #AdventureReady
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
