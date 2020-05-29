2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
*** FULLY LOADED LIMITED EDITION! *** POWER SUNROOF & HTD LEATHER!! *** JEEP WARRANTY!!! *** EXCELLENT LOCAL HISTORY!!!! *** Looking for a Fully Loaded Luxury vehicle that can tow your boat or camper to the lake, do some serious off-roading, and cruise to the beach with the family all in the same day? You clicked on the right ad!! This Grand Cherokee LIMITED will do it all, and more, with ease and style! TONS of factory options like a Power SUNROOF......Factory REMOTE START......Front HEATED SEATS......REAR HEATED SEATS......Large uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Premium LEATHER INTERIOR w/ Wood Trim Accents......Memory Seat......Multimedia Connections (AUX & USB Stereo Inputs)......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors.......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......POWER LIFTGATE......Heated Mirrors......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Dual Climate Control......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Rear Charging Ports......Fold Flat Rear Seats provide a ton of storage space!......Roof Rack Rails......Legendary JEEP Automatic 4X4 / 4WD / AWD System w/ Selectable Terrain Modes (Sand, Snow, Mud, Rock) & 4LO......Sport Mode!......Hill Descent Control......Mud Guards......Tried and True 3.6L V6 Engine provides all the power......8-Speed transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......and 18-Inch Alloys!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of FACTORY JEEP WARRANTY and custom fit Mats! ONLY 38,000 KMS! Priced to sell at $36,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
