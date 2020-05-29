2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Cargo tie downs

Braking Assist

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Roll Stability Control

Wheels: Polished Aluminum

Body side reinforcements

Exterior entry lights

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Cargo Area Floor Mat

Parking sensors: rear

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Overhead console: front

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front spring type: coil

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Axle ratio: 3.45

Front bumper color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Spare wheel type: steel

Armrests: rear center folding with storage

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Front struts

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Footwell lights

One-touch windows: 2

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Front brake width: 1.3

Rear brake diameter: 13.0

Locking differential: center

Camera system: rearview

Rear seat: heated

Memorized settings: driver seat

Floor material: carpet

Multi-functional information center

Front suspension type: short and long arm

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Taillights: LED

Crumple zones: front

Phone: hands free

Front brake diameter: 13.0

Storage: front seatback

Steering wheel mounted controls: paddle shifter

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver seat power adjustments: 8

Passenger seat power adjustments: 8

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Assist handle: front

Window trim: chrome

Emergency locking retractors: front

Upholstery: leather-trimmed

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

Infotainment: Android Auto ready

Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function

Body side moldings: body-color

Rear spoiler: roofline

Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining

Grille color: black with chrome accents

Power windows: safety reverse

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Locking differential: rear

Laminated glass: acoustic

Power door locks: auto-locking

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Rear wiper: with washer

Front shock type: twin-tube gas

Rear shock type: twin-tube gas

Memorized settings: audio system

4WD type: on demand

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Infotainment: Uconnect

Reading lights: rear

Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear

Power outlet(s): 115V

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Tinted glass: windshield

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2

Electronic messaging assistance

Roof rails color: chrome

Tow hooks: rear

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Tinted glass: front driver and passenger

Fuel economy display: range

Warnings and reminders: maintenance due

Rear brake width: 0.55

Assist handle: rear

Connected in-car apps: Google POIs

Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready

Cupholders: illuminated

Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.

Customizable instrument cluster

Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.

Memorized settings: side mirrors

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Headlights: wiper activated

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Connected in-car apps: Google search

Radio: touch screen display

Radio: voice operated

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Headlights: quad headlights

Crumple zones: rear

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Cargo area floor mat: carpet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.