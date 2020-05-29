Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Htd Lthr & Steering, Sunroof!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Htd Lthr & Steering, Sunroof!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 5125679
  2. 5125679
  3. 5125679
  4. 5125679
  5. 5125679
  6. 5125679
  7. 5125679
  8. 5125679
  9. 5125679
  10. 5125679
  11. 5125679
  12. 5125679
  13. 5125679
  14. 5125679
  15. 5125679
  16. 5125679
  17. 5125679
  18. 5125679
  19. 5125679
  20. 5125679
  21. 5125679
  22. 5125679
  23. 5125679
  24. 5125679
  25. 5125679
  26. 5125679
  27. 5125679
  28. 5125679
  29. 5125679
  30. 5125679
  31. 5125679
  32. 5125679
  33. 5125679
  34. 5125679
  35. 5125679
  36. 5125679
  37. 5125679
  38. 5125679
  39. 5125679
  40. 5125679
Contact Seller

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5125679
  • Stock #: SCV4277
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG1JC379690
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** FULLY LOADED LIMITED EDITION! *** POWER SUNROOF & HTD LEATHER!! *** JEEP WARRANTY!!! *** EXCELLENT LOCAL HISTORY!!!! *** Looking for a Fully Loaded Luxury vehicle that can tow your boat or camper to the lake, do some serious off-roading, and cruise to the beach with the family all in the same day? You clicked on the right ad!! This Grand Cherokee LIMITED will do it all, and more, with ease and style! TONS of factory options like a Power SUNROOF......Factory REMOTE START......Front HEATED SEATS......REAR HEATED SEATS......Large uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Premium LEATHER INTERIOR w/ Wood Trim Accents......Memory Seat......Multimedia Connections (AUX & USB Stereo Inputs)......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors.......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......POWER LIFTGATE......Heated Mirrors......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Dual Climate Control......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Rear Charging Ports......Fold Flat Rear Seats provide a ton of storage space!......Roof Rack Rails......Legendary JEEP Automatic 4X4 / 4WD / AWD System w/ Selectable Terrain Modes (Sand, Snow, Mud, Rock) & 4LO......Sport Mode!......Hill Descent Control......Mud Guards......Tried and True 3.6L V6 Engine provides all the power......8-Speed transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......and 18-Inch Alloys!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of FACTORY JEEP WARRANTY and custom fit Mats! ONLY 38,000 KMS! Priced to sell at $36,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Wheels: Polished Aluminum
  • Body side reinforcements
  • Exterior entry lights
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Axle ratio: 3.45
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Front struts
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Footwell lights
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Front brake width: 1.3
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.0
  • Locking differential: center
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Rear seat: heated
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Front suspension type: short and long arm
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Phone: hands free
  • Front brake diameter: 13.0
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: paddle shifter
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 8
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 8
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Infotainment: Android Auto ready
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Body side moldings: body-color
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Grille color: black with chrome accents
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Locking differential: rear
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Memorized settings: audio system
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Infotainment: Uconnect
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear
  • Power outlet(s): 115V
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Tinted glass: windshield
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
  • Electronic messaging assistance
  • Roof rails color: chrome
  • Tow hooks: rear
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Tinted glass: front driver and passenger
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Rear brake width: 0.55
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
  • Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready
  • Cupholders: illuminated
  • Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
  • Customizable instrument cluster
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
  • Memorized settings: side mirrors
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Headlights: wiper activated
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Connected in-car apps: Google search
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Headlights: quad headlights
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
  • Cargo area floor mat: carpet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 41,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-350 Supe...
 87,000 KM
$37,600 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Journey G...
 20,000 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory