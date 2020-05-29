+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $39139 - Our Price is just $37999!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today in Winnipeg.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 30,383 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The mid-range Limited trim gives this SUV a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, chrome exterior trim, Uconnect with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, heated leather seats, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG2JC379701.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $255.84 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $46564 ). See dealer for details.
