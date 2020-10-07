Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

39,265 KM

Details Description Features

$35,976

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,976

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited AWD, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited AWD, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller

$35,976

+ taxes & licensing

39,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6005304
  • Stock #: F3N5FE
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG1JC185483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,265 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report


At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 19,438 KM
$22,677 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX50 A...
 71,525 KM
$19,993 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL...
 66,687 KM
$23,677 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory