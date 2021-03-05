2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Exterior Xenon Headlights Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Rain sensor wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Safety Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Comfort Front air conditioning Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Anti-Starter Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Restricted Driving Mode Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Blind Spot Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Automated Parking Sensors Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Variable Speed Multi-Zone Wheels: 20" x 10" Satin Carbon Split-Spoke Alum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.