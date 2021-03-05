Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

40,242 KM

$64,991

+ tax & licensing
$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT We Have Moved To 180 Lowson Crescent!

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT We Have Moved To 180 Lowson Crescent!

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$64,991

+ taxes & licensing

40,242KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Cherokee SRT....looks and sounds amazing...AND includes additional winter tires on rims. Please ask for pictures, we can send right away!
We are processing this trade! The winter tire package is going into storage and the all season package going on but we have pictures of what it looks like with the winter package on. This is such a nice SUV. Factory Remote Start on a cooler day is nice, the panoramic roof on a warm nice is nicer. Heated steering wheel for the long winters is very nice. Navigation to hopefully one day use to create a nice trip somewhere. Our favorite feature: the hood-it just looks killer.

Come on down and check out the only one we have ever taken in on trade. See us soon at 180 Lowson Crescent south of the Ikea store!

Xenon Headlights
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rain sensor wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front air conditioning
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Restricted Driving Mode
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Blind Spot
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Automated Parking Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone
Wheels: 20" x 10" Satin Carbon Split-Spoke Alum

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

