2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
Grand Cherokee SRT....looks and sounds amazing...AND includes additional winter tires on rims. Please ask for pictures, we can send right away!
We are processing this trade! The winter tire package is going into storage and the all season package going on but we have pictures of what it looks like with the winter package on. This is such a nice SUV. Factory Remote Start on a cooler day is nice, the panoramic roof on a warm nice is nicer. Heated steering wheel for the long winters is very nice. Navigation to hopefully one day use to create a nice trip somewhere. Our favorite feature: the hood-it just looks killer.
Come on down and check out the only one we have ever taken in on trade. See us soon at 180 Lowson Crescent south of the Ikea store!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8