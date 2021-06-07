Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

30,505 KM

Details Description Features

$43,887

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk

Trailhawk

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

30,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7197200
  • Stock #: F3YW4W
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG1JC314689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,505 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Tow Hooks
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Wheels: 18" x 8" Polished Alum w/Black Pockets
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire

