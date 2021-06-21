Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

35,452 KM

Details Description Features

$38,444

+ tax & licensing
$38,444

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude Iv

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude Iv

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$38,444

+ taxes & licensing

35,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7360043
  Stock #: 21260A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Velvet Red Pearl
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK ALCANTARA-FACED SEATS
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Tow Hooks Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Remote Start System Tow Hooks Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE IV -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic SiriusXM Traffic Plus Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Fascia Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna 5-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

