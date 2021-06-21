+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
Get ready to tackle anything Mother Nature throws your way in this Trail Rated 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 in popular Laredo trim! No base model here - you get a long list of options such as: heated seats w/power driver seat, sunroof, remote starter, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, Off Road Adventure Package w/skid plates, tow hooks and Quadra-Trac 4 II 4 wheel drive system and the optional Tow Package w/hitch and wiring, As an added bonus, we've just installed 4 brand new tires on this value packed Jeep!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8