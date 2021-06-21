Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

175,131 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo w/Sunroof & Tow Package *Local Trade*

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo w/Sunroof & Tow Package *Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

175,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7478253
  • Stock #: 201471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to tackle anything Mother Nature throws your way in this Trail Rated 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 in popular Laredo trim! No base model here - you get a long list of options such as: heated seats w/power driver seat, sunroof, remote starter, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, Off Road Adventure Package w/skid plates, tow hooks and Quadra-Trac 4 II 4 wheel drive system and the optional Tow Package w/hitch and wiring, As an added bonus, we've just installed 4 brand new tires on this value packed Jeep!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TIRES: P245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
Billet Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm
OFF-ROAD ADVENTURE GROUP I -inc: Underbody Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Skid Plate Group Trail Rated Badge Steel Spare Wheel Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks Selec-Terrain System Transfer Case Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Quadra-T...

