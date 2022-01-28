Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

8,134 KM

Details Description Features

$88,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
SRT | Sunroof | DVD | Harmon Kardon Stereo

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

8,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8267181
  • Stock #: 259700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Super low KM, a 485 horsepower 6.4L Hemi V8 and All-Wheel Drive? Yes! This 1 owner 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT has less then 8500km plus a very long list of features including: ventilated leather seating, remote starter, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control w/forward collision warning, 8.4 inch touchscreen w/navigation, power tailgate, back-up camera and much more. As an added bonus, this sinister looking Diamond Black Crystal Pearl SRT includes the following extra options: * Red Seatbelts * Trailer Tow Group ($825) * High Performance Brake Package * 20 Inch Black Rims * Panoramic Sunroof * High Performance Audio Package w/825 watt, 18 speaker Harmon Kardon Stereo * Dual DVD Screens ($2150)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
TIRES: P295/45ZR20 BSW AS (STD)
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
RED SEAT BELTS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
High Performance Brakes
Driver Restriction Features
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Premium Headliner Module
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel
WHEELS: 20" X 10" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Rear Seat Video System Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Compact Spare Tire 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel Delete Rear Tow Hook 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO PACKAGE -inc: harman/kardon 19-Speaker Audio System 825 Watt Amplifier
Requires Subscription
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

