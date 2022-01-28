2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$88,000 + taxes & licensing 8 , 1 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8267181

8267181 Stock #: 259700

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 8,134 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling TIRES: P295/45ZR20 BSW AS (STD) Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking RED SEAT BELTS TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) High Performance Brakes Driver Restriction Features DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Premium Headliner Module COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel WHEELS: 20" X 10" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Rear Seat Video System Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Compact Spare Tire 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel Delete Rear Tow Hook 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO PACKAGE -inc: harman/kardon 19-Speaker Audio System 825 Watt Amplifier Requires Subscription BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.