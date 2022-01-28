$88,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT | Sunroof | DVD | Harmon Kardon Stereo
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
- Listing ID: 8267181
- Stock #: 259700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Super low KM, a 485 horsepower 6.4L Hemi V8 and All-Wheel Drive? Yes! This 1 owner 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT has less then 8500km plus a very long list of features including: ventilated leather seating, remote starter, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control w/forward collision warning, 8.4 inch touchscreen w/navigation, power tailgate, back-up camera and much more. As an added bonus, this sinister looking Diamond Black Crystal Pearl SRT includes the following extra options: * Red Seatbelts * Trailer Tow Group ($825) * High Performance Brake Package * 20 Inch Black Rims * Panoramic Sunroof * High Performance Audio Package w/825 watt, 18 speaker Harmon Kardon Stereo * Dual DVD Screens ($2150)
Vehicle Features
