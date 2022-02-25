2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$39,991 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 1 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8410977

Stock #: F4FY6M

VIN: 1C4RJFBG4JC435167

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4FY6M

Mileage 72,129 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS LRR Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Bright Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Heated rear seats Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Normal Duty Suspension 180 Amp Alternator Keyless Start Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93.1 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1380# Maximum Payload Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY Google Android Auto WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

