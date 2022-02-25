$109,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$109,999
+ taxes & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Trackhawk
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$109,999
+ taxes & licensing
38,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8422580
- Stock #: 93981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,248 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Trackhawk 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
RED SEAT BELTS
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
TIRES: P295/45ZR20 BSW 3-SEASON
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Premium Headliner Module
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XV -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
ENGINE: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED (STD)
SIGNATURE LEATHER WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: Laguna Leather Door Trim Panel Leather-Wrapped Lower Panels
WHEELS: 20" X 10" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
RED SEAT BELTS W/DEMONIC RED SEATS
BLACK/BLACK LAGUNA LEATHER PERFORMANCE SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Compact Spare Tire 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel Delete Rear Tow Hook 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO PACKAGE -inc: harman/kardon 19-Speaker Audio System 825 Watt Amplifier
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9