$39,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-788-1100
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited, APPLE CARPLAY. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8433774
- Stock #: 220932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,786 KM
Vehicle Description
* Four Wheel Drive. * Navigation. * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. * Keyless Entry. * Push to Start. * Panoramic Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Rear Parking Sensors. * Heated Front and Rear Seats. * Cooled Front Seats. * Leather Seats. * Power Front Seats. * Memory Driver Seat. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel. * Premium Sound System with Subwoofer. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Power Liftgate. * Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror. * Rain Sensing Wipers. * LED Daytime Running Lights. * Automatic High Beam Control. * LED Fog Lights. * Remote Start.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From St James Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.