2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

43,143 KM

$43,135

+ tax & licensing
$43,135

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV AWD | NAV | Sunroof

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV AWD | NAV | Sunroof

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$43,135

+ taxes & licensing

43,143KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8687657
  Stock #: F4G3EW
  VIN: 1C4RJFAG6JC346895

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4G3EW
  • Mileage 43,143 KM

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Power Front Seats, Power Sunroof, 4WD, 6 Speakers, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel.


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Stainless steel exhaust
Keyless Start
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1370# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Front Windshield Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front Bucket Seats
Cargo Area Cover
Front air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

