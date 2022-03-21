2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sale $43,135 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 1 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8687657

8687657 Stock #: F4G3EW

F4G3EW VIN: 1C4RJFAG6JC346895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4G3EW

Mileage 43,143 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Stainless steel exhaust Keyless Start Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93.1 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1370# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Step Bumper DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Front Windshield Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Front Bucket Seats Cargo Area Cover Front air conditioning Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.