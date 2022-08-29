$48,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit | 5.7L Hemi | Sunroof | Platinum Package
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
- Listing ID: 9077896
- Stock #: 262620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Jeep Brown w/Jeep Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Yes, this one has a HEMI! Arrive in style in this low KM, gorgeous Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 in very luxurious Summit trim! You get a very long list of luxurious options including: heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation, heated steering wheel, remote starter, back-up camera, power tailgate, trailer tow package, adaptive cruise, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and more! Plus as an added bonus, this rare find includes a long list of extra options including: * 5.7L Hemi V8 Power Train ($3295) * Platinum Appearance Package ($1495)
Vehicle Features
