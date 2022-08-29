Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

74,305 KM

Summit | 5.7L Hemi | Sunroof | Platinum Package

Summit | 5.7L Hemi | Sunroof | Platinum Package

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

74,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 262620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Jeep Brown w/Jeep Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, this one has a HEMI! Arrive in style in this low KM, gorgeous Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 in very luxurious Summit trim! You get a very long list of luxurious options including: heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation, heated steering wheel, remote starter, back-up camera, power tailgate, trailer tow package, adaptive cruise, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and more! Plus as an added bonus, this rare find includes a long list of extra options including: * 5.7L Hemi V8 Power Train ($3295) * Platinum Appearance Package ($1495)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28R -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
JEEP BROWN W/JEEP BROWN NATURA PLUS LEATHER FRONT VENTED SEATS
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronic Limited-Slip Differential Rear Axle HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4X4 System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 80...
PREMIUM PLUS APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black/Platinum Chrome Grille Body Colour Sills w/Platinum Accent Platinum Chrome Taillamp Strip Wheels: 20" x 8" Satin Carbon Aluminum Platinum Chrome Side Roof Rails Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Body ...
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

