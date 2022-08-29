$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9116554
- Stock #: 226671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Laredo 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TIRES: P245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm
OFF-ROAD ADVENTURE GROUP I -inc: Underbody Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Skid Plate Group Trail Rated Badge Steel Spare Wheel Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks Selec-Terrain System Transfer Case Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Quadra-T...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9