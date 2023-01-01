Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

60,265 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Sport S

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,265KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10054287
  • Stock #: P10303
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAN8JW195875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P10303
  • Mileage 60,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display
Tires: 245/75R17 All Terrain
GVWR: 2 267 KGS (5 000 LBS)
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: 245/75R17 BSW On/Off-Road
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer No Sunrider Soft Top
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28S -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/Etorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel ...
WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ETORQUE -inc: GVWR: 2 267 kgs (5 000 lbs) 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Supplemental Heater Delete Alternator
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 7 Customizable Cluster Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 7 Touchscreen Air Conditio...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

