$26,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Sahara 4dr 4x4
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Sahara 4dr 4x4
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,097KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG7JL903891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 120,097 KM
Vehicle Description
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!
McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.
Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.DEALER PERMIT #4611
Call today: 204-560-1234
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
Click here for finance:
https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :
This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2018 Jeep Wrangler