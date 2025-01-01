Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2018 Jeep Wrangler

38,813 KM

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | 5.99% O.A.C | Local |

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | 5.99% O.A.C | Local |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,813KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG4JW104696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Heritage Tan/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

side steps
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Manual Convertible Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

