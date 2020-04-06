2018 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.