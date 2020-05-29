Menu
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

We Sell Autos

204-416-2277

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara 4dr 4WD Sport Utility

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara 4dr 4WD Sport Utility

Location

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-2277

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

  63,678KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5153576
  Stock #: 18JW57363
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG3JL857363
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
2018 Jeep Wrangler JKSahara 4dr 4WD Sport Utility Heated Seats,Navigation System, Cruise Control Power windows & Locks, Alloy Wheel's

Welcome to We Sell Autos home of the best priced pre-owned vehicles in Manitoba! Contact us today and check out why we are Manitoba's best Pre-Owned dealership. :) We also offer full service and detailing to every make and model. Just drop by today to experience the We Sell Autos difference!!


PST & GST Extra . Dealer Permit #4784




*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with We Sell Autos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

We Sell Autos

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

