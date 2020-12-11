2018 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convertible Hardtop BLACK Targa Roof Front heated seats Conventional Spare Tire BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring System WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBON (STD) RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent A/C Refrigerant Rear Bumper Accents Front Bumper Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.